Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 9,902 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 112,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 27,590 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 129,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,230,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,410,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,659,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,561,000 after buying an additional 130,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.04.

TMUS stock opened at $130.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average of $137.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.56 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.