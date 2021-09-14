Tower Bridge Advisors Purchases 2,442 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 27.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TD opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $42.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.91%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

