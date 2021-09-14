Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Stake Decreased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 25.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 129,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,434,000 after purchasing an additional 26,397 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,341,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 832,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,105,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.64, for a total transaction of $666,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,586.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,290 shares of company stock worth $5,588,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QSR opened at $65.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.12 and a twelve month high of $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

