The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Lifted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 80.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178,190 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.06% of The Blackstone Group worth $38,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,283,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 508,477 shares of company stock worth $40,210,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $129.21 on Tuesday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $130.89. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.42 and its 200-day moving average is $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

