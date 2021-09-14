Connors Investor Services Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 54.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth about $1,414,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,033,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in i3 Verticals by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $26.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.11 million, a PE ratio of 65.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.59. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.