Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447,434 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Masco were worth $86,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Masco by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 627.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day moving average of $60.16. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

