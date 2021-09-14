Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 406 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $449.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $394.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

