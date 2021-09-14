Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Square by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after acquiring an additional 221,370 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895,906 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,617,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,345 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,527,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $573,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ opened at $246.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 216.39, a P/E/G ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.81 and a 52-week high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares in the company, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 493,992 shares of company stock worth $124,873,619. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $266.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.85.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

