Ethic Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ethic Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

ABT stock opened at $126.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $224.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

