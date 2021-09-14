NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,529,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 717,070 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 3.48% of NovaGold Resources worth $92,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 569,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,360 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 33,771 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,213,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after buying an additional 275,319 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1,853.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 25,089 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $203,471.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,968.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NG stock opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 85.40 and a quick ratio of 85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -64.91 and a beta of 0.64.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W. Chisholm, Macisaac G. Angus, Rick van Nieuwenhuyse, and Gerald James McConnell on December 5, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

