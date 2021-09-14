5,190 Shares in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Bought by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,190 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UEIC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,191,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,479,000 after acquiring an additional 101,535 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,872 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 653,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,909,000 after purchasing an additional 73,416 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 53,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 30,552 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

In related news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $161,631.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,118.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

UEIC stock opened at $50.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.76.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.27). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $150.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

