Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $271,000 Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of PowerFleet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in PowerFleet by 59.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in PowerFleet by 40.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. PowerFleet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.03 million. Equities research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PowerFleet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

