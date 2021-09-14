Connors Investor Services Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at about $49,000.

MDY opened at $493.27 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $321.77 and a 12 month high of $507.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $492.15 and a 200 day moving average of $488.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

