LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $83.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.00.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $86,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,905.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LivaNova stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of LivaNova worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

