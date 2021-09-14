$572.75 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report $572.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $563.50 million to $582.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $479.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genesco.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $555.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.36 million. Genesco had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Genesco’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on GCO. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

In other news, CFO Thomas George bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $100,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Genesco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Genesco by 2,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Genesco by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Genesco by 860.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GCO stock opened at $58.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. Genesco has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $67.26. The firm has a market cap of $884.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 2.25.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genesco (GCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.