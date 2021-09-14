DREP (DREP) Tops One Day Volume of $27.62 Million

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One DREP coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on exchanges. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00058563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00144982 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013375 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00733304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042766 BTC.

About DREP

DREP (CRYPTO:DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family . DREP’s official website is www.drep.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DREP using one of the exchanges listed above.

