Meme (MEME) Market Capitalization Tops $14.27 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. One Meme coin can now be bought for $509.52 or 0.01110862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $14.27 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $197.46 or 0.00430497 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002325 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 418.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000062 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

