Rainicorn Market Cap Reaches $19.48 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0432 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $19.48 million and approximately $187,617.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00078532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.35 or 0.00120673 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.18 or 0.00170441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,010.71 or 1.00312360 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,335.89 or 0.07272893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $416.05 or 0.00907067 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rainicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

