Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Raises Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Redwood Trust has decreased its dividend by 35.3% over the last three years.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 6.63. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

