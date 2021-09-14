Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has decreased its dividend by 44.0% over the last three years.

BRG opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 171.77, a quick ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $280.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 161.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

