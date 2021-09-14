MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Raises Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 841.62 ($11.00) on Tuesday. MJ Gleeson has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($6.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 830.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 843.04. The firm has a market cap of £490.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55.

GLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 770 ($10.06) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price target on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 23,829 shares of MJ Gleeson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 810 ($10.58), for a total value of £193,014.90 ($252,175.20).

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

