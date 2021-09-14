CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.
Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $25,874,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 104.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.
