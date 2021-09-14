CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. CEMEX has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 27.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 251,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 15.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at $25,874,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 104.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 134,835 shares during the period. 37.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

