Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stake Lifted by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 563.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.9% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 3,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $193.98 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $189.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Summit Insights lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

