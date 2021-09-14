South State Corp Sells 3,497 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

South State Corp lowered its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 61.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 6,555 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 14.2% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.6% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 12,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 89,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

