South State Corp Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

South State Corp cut its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 209,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,991,000 after acquiring an additional 843,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $209.06 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $212.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

