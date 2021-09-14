Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $655.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $677.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.08, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total value of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock worth $18,646,894. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

