Intersect Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,569,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,105,026,000 after purchasing an additional 554,884 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,192,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,952,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,010,000 after acquiring an additional 320,065 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,756,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $525,844,000 after acquiring an additional 236,588 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,390,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

PEG stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,075 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.