Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 376 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $65.58 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.