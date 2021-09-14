Securian Asset Management Inc Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,650,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,215,000 after acquiring an additional 56,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Shares of STZ stock opened at $214.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.02 and its 200 day moving average is $227.80. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.63 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.