Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total value of $759,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $446,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,249 shares of company stock worth $70,006,553. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD opened at $254.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.91. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of -306.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

