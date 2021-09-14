WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,621,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,521,000 after buying an additional 192,062 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 19.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 12.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

NYSE:TRV opened at $158.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $163.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.69.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.