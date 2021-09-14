Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by South State Corp

South State Corp lessened its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. South State Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day moving average is $80.42. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.63.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.