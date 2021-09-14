Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 25,993 Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 60.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Trupanion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

TRUP opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.23 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.15 and a twelve month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,850. 6.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

