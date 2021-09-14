Connors Investor Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,000 ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER)

Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPER) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NYSEARCA OPER opened at $100.13 on Tuesday. ClearShares Ultra-Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $99.47 and a 12-month high of $100.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.10.

