State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,201 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cintas were worth $46,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 119.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 246,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,044,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 201.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 200,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,329,000 after buying an additional 133,760 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 367.6% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 114,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,113,000 after buying an additional 90,092 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 23.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,330,000 after purchasing an additional 81,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.44.

Cintas stock opened at $406.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $307.65 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.11%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.