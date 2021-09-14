$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GIB. Scotiabank upped their target price on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in CGI in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CGI in the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $91.08 on Friday. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

