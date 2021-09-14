USDX (USDX) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last week, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a total market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005651 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About USDX

USDX (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

