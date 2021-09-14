Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Cut to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $170.00. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.22.

Shares of AMAT opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 24.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock valued at $16,042,275 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 21,163 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 15,456 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

