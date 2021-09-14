Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 261 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,973 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,221,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,521,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,760,000 after acquiring an additional 242,056 shares during the period.

VB opened at $223.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $146.88 and a twelve month high of $229.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.24 and a 200-day moving average of $220.66.

