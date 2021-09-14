Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

