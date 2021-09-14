Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 260.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 137.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,473,000 after purchasing an additional 568,613 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,603,000 after purchasing an additional 144,195 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 264,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,179,000 after purchasing an additional 118,652 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 142.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 111,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,900,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $579.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $559.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $516.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98 and a beta of 1.62. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $246.83 and a one year high of $594.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total value of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

