Aviva PLC Has $18.05 Million Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,090,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,403 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $18,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average is $16.23. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $7.34 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74 and a beta of 1.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

