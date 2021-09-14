American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get American Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.26 million, a PE ratio of 91.37 and a beta of 0.51.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 28,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $707,282.45. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $27,915.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,152 shares of company stock worth $1,543,419 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in American Software by 607.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 72,445 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.