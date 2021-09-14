Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.36 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) to post $156.36 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Cars.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.70 million. Cars.com reported sales of $144.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Cars.com will report full year sales of $623.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.40 million to $624.78 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $650.05 million, with estimates ranging from $643.89 million to $656.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cars.com.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.89 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

In other news, CRO Douglas Neal Miller sold 8,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $100,871.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,267,693,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,693,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,792,000 after buying an additional 1,248,550 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,612,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,500,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,405,000 after buying an additional 990,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 12,600.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 694,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 689,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $12.53 on Friday. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.07 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.37.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

