Analysts Expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.66. Blackbaud posted earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $68.18 on Thursday. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,704.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29.

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,907,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,777 shares of company stock valued at $931,778. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,464 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 9,715.8% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 412,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 408,064 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,061,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,507,000 after purchasing an additional 306,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

