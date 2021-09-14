Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $315.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $315.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $314.91 million and the highest is $315.60 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $259.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $474.89.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,901 shares of company stock valued at $32,613,305. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $489.38 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $242.38 and a fifty-two week high of $505.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $445.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.80, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.