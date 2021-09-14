Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,054 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iridium Communications in the second quarter worth $429,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 163.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,407 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 65.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,463,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,489 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 109.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,977 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 15.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications stock opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.65 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

