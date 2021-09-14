John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Holdings Boosted by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 528,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after buying an additional 14,804 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter.

JHML opened at $56.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.02 and a twelve month high of $57.28.

