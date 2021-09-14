Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 42,137 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 174,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.09. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

