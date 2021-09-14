Empirical Finance LLC Invests $917,000 in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

ATKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATKR opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a return on equity of 85.22% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.